SA appoint De Kock as Test captain

JOHANNESBURG: Quinton de Kock was on Friday named South Africa’s Test captain for the 2020/21 season.

De Kock, who will turn 28 on Thursday, was appointed as captain of the South African limited overs teams last season but at the time was ruled out as a possible Test captain by Cricket South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith.

Smith said in April that he believed De Kock would be over-burdened by being Test captain in addition to being white-ball captain, wicketkeeper and a leading batsman.

New selection convener Victor Mpitsang said De Kock was happy to take on the role for one season before a permanent appointment was made.

South Africa are scheduled to play three Test series this season, starting with two matches against Sri Lanka from December 26. They will then play two Tests in Pakistan followed by a series against Australia for which no details have been finalised.

“We are satisfied, as the national selection panel, with the decision that we have made to ensure continuity within the team, while we work towards making the best decision for its future without the pressure of time constraints,” said Mpitsang.

“Quinton is happy to continue in the role for the next season and is comfortable with the balance of the workload and we back him fully as a captain.”