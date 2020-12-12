close
Sat Dec 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2020

Remounts, Barry’s win matches in Hamdan Polo

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2020

LAHORE: Remounts and Barry’s won matches in Hamdan Polo Cup Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

Kian Hall’s heroics helped Remounts outpace Newage by 8-6 in the first match of the day. Kian Hall struck four goals while Jamie Le Hardy contributed a hat-trick and Imran Shahid converted one goal. For Newage, Edward Banner Eve, Syed Aun Rizvi and Adnan Jalil Azam converted two goals each.

High-flying Hamza Mawaz Khan steered Barry’s to a 6-4 triumph over Diamond Paints/FG Polo in the second match the day. Hamza hit four goals while Ernesto Oscar Trotz contributed a brace.

Latest News

More From Sports