Remounts, Barry’s win matches in Hamdan Polo

LAHORE: Remounts and Barry’s won matches in Hamdan Polo Cup Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

Kian Hall’s heroics helped Remounts outpace Newage by 8-6 in the first match of the day. Kian Hall struck four goals while Jamie Le Hardy contributed a hat-trick and Imran Shahid converted one goal. For Newage, Edward Banner Eve, Syed Aun Rizvi and Adnan Jalil Azam converted two goals each.

High-flying Hamza Mawaz Khan steered Barry’s to a 6-4 triumph over Diamond Paints/FG Polo in the second match the day. Hamza hit four goals while Ernesto Oscar Trotz contributed a brace.