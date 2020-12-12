Pak-Afghan martial arts games today

LAHORE: MM 2020 Martial Arts Games between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be held on Saturday (today) at SA Gardens.

In all, 14 players from Pakistan and Afghanistan will be seen in action in the international event, said Director SA Group Noman Bajwa, Director SA Fahad Latif and GMMA Head Azeem Ijaz while addressing a press conference at National Hockey Stadium’s SJAL Office.

Bajwa said that SA Group is constantly striving for the promotion of sports in Pakistan, hosting national and international sports competitions.