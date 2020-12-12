Gold rates unchanged

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market remained unchanged at Rs110,450/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Friday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price also stayed unchanged at Rs94,693, it added.

In the international market, gold rates remained the same at $1,837/ounce. Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. Similarly, silver rates also stood the same at Rs1,220/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also remained unchanged at Rs1,045.95.