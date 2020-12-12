Master Changan unveils new model

KARACHI: Master Changan Motors Limited has unveiled the latest generation, Pakistan’s first Euro-5 Smart sedan car, the Changan Alsvin at a press conference held on Friday, a statement said.

Danial Malik, CEO of Master Changan Motors, said that initially $100 million has been invested, while another $36 million would have been invested over production of this car. Thus, the total investment comes to $136 million. Master Changan Motors is offering the Alsvin in three variants. The first is the 1.37 litres smart manual transmission variant. Alongside this, the car has 1.5 litres 5-speed Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission (DCT); and at the top of the line, will be the luxurious “Lumiere” edition with 1.5-litre DCT packed with features customers in this segment could previously only have dreamt of, it added.