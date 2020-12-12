Commissioner orders painting skyscrapers

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani has ordered painting skyscrapers in different parts of the city. According to details shared by the commissioner office, all the deputy commissioners of the six districts of the city, who also have the additional charge of administrators of their respective districts, have been directed to gather data on tall buildings and start getting them painted.

The owners of renowned buildings on the main streets of the city will be responsible for the maintenance and decoration of such tall structures. Shallwani has directed the residents of high-rises to keep flower pots in the galleries, pointing out that due to low maintenance and pollution, the buildings are giving a bad image to the city.

“There’s a dire need for the maintenance of buildings on important streets of the city,” he has said, adding that the occupants must make sure that their buildings are green, colorful and clean. With decorating buildings with ornaments and painting them, he says, the city will give a fresh look.