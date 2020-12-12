Teenager disheartened by motherâ€™s death commits suicide

A teenage boy allegedly ended his life by hanging himself at his house in Baldia Townâ€™s Kokan Colony on Friday.

After getting information, police and rescuers reached the property and transported the body to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities where the boy was identified as 13-year-old Feroz Khan, son of Nawaz Khan.

Police said the boy had been disheartened since his mother died about one month ago. They said his father was blind, and, apparently, he ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. An investigation is underway.