LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) awarded three PhD degrees to its students on Friday. Talha Younas has been awarded PhD in the subject of Arabic after approval of his thesis “Kashmir in Arabic and Urdu Literature (a Comparative Study)”, Naheed Anwar in the subject of Home Economics after approval of her thesis “Development and Implementation of Competency Based Curriculum of Textile Designing, Dyeing and Printing” and Madiha Rehman Farooqi in the subject of Administrative Sciences after approval of her thesis “Responses to Institutional Complexity: The Role of Organisational Characteristics”.