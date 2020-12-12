close
Sat Dec 12, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2020

Rape accused’s remand extended

Lahore

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court Friday extended 14-day judicial remand of motorway gang rape accused. The remand of Abid Malhi and Shafat alias Bagga was extended.

The court adjourned the hearing till December 24, directing police to submit challan of the case on next hearing. It is pertinent to mention here that police have failed to submit complete challan of such an important case despite three months have passed.

