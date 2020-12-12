Corona kills 19 more

LAHORE:Around 19 corona patients died and 647 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Friday.

The death toll reached 3,284 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 125,897 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SH Department, 16,645 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,147,392 in the province. After 3,284 fatalities and recovery of a total of 114,647 patients, 7,966 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.