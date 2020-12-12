Corona kills 19 more

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Around 19 corona patients died and 647 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Friday.
The death toll reached 3,284 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 125,897 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SH Department, 16,645 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,147,392 in the province. After 3,284 fatalities and recovery of a total of 114,647 patients, 7,966 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.