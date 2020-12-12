21 cops transferred

LAHORE:IG Punjab issued transfer and posting orders of 21 officers here on Friday. Taseef Haider has been posted as SP CIA Lahore, Hafiz Kamran as SP Iqbal Town Faisalabad, Ahmad Arsalan as SP Lyallpur Town Faisalabad, M Imtiaz Mahmood as SP Investigation Khushab, Wajid Hussain as SP RIB Sheikhupura Region, Aamir Khan Niazi as SSP Investigation Multan and Waqar Azeem as SP City Division Gujranwala and Omar Abbas has been posted as CTO Faisalabad. The services of Hassan Javed, Kamran Bhatti, Atif Hayat and Rab Nawaz have been placed at the disposal of Additional IG South Punjab while Anush Masood has been directed to report to CPO.