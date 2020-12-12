Special polio campaign from 14th

LAHORE:Punjab polio programme is all set to organize a special polio campaign using Injectable Polio Vaccine (IPV) in three districts of the province from December 14, 2020, a polio programme spokesperson disclosed on Friday.

The campaign will be held in 113 selected union councils of Lahore, DG Khan and Rajanpur. Seeing polio epidemiology, 87 UCs of Lahore have been made part of the campaign while 16 UCs of DG Khan and 10 UCs of Rajanpur have been included in the special campaign, said the spokesperson. 14 polio cases have so far been reported in Punjab this year while in 2019, the provincial tally stood at 12. Out of the 26 polio cases in two years, 17 have been reported from Lahore (7), DG Khan (9) and Rajanpur (1). The prevalence of polio virus has also been proven in almost all polio environment sampling sites. The polio campaigns were halted from third week of March to mid-July. The halt allowed virus to spread in the province. Since the halt in campaigns, Punjab has seen increased incidence of children falling prey to the polio virus. The halt deprived millions of children without the critical oral polio vaccine leaving them vulnerable to the virus.