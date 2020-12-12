Standing order issued to empower South Punjab AIG

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that under the vision of Punjab government, the additional IG South Punjab is being empowered and strengthened to provide possible relief to the citizens of South Punjab and solve problems on their doorstep through effective policing.

He said a new standing order has been issued regarding the powers and duties of the additional IG South Punjab and the additional IG South Punjab has been given full powers of transfers and postings of executive, ministerial and other staff, including SPs, DSPs and inspectors up to grade 18. At the same time, in matters relating to service and discipline, the executive and ministerial staff up to grade 17, he will be fully empowered to decide on penalties and appeals for penalties so that he may serve the people of three regions and 11 districts of South Punjab diligently and freely.

The IG said all the powers of supervision of investigation related matters have been vested in the Additional IG S Punjab, including the significant power to approve the change of investigation for a third time. Whereas the performance evaluation reports (PERs) of the regional police officers, DIGs and SSPs will be written under his direct command and approve pension cases for executive and ministerial staff up to grade 17.

The standing order further states that the duties and powers of the additional IG South Punjab include full details of operational, investigation, administrative and financial matters so that he can perform his duties without any pressure and with complete independence for executing the vision of the government.

According to the standing order, the additional IG South Punjab will maintain public order in the districts of Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Multan regions. He would do duties with regard to the police operations, investigation, traffic police among other duties and will also oversee the duties listed in Articles 3 and 4 of the Police Order 2002.

Similarly, the additional IG S Punjab will have all the powers of the provincial police chief to oversee all matters relating to investigations. The ACRs of regional police officers, DIGs and SSPs will be written under his direct command while countersigns will also be done by him on the ACRs of city police officer, DPOs and other officers. He will also oversee all financial affairs of police regions, districts and other offices. Approval of pension cases executive and ministerial staff up to the grade of 17 would also be given by him. Approval to medical expenditure bills and up to 0.5 million and TADA bills would also be given by him.

He will also review progress and plan new projects and programmes for the future and also prepare budgets on demand of funds from RPOs and DPOs. He will also oversee the Public Complaints Management System for timely redress of public grievances and also ensure implementation of the instructions, policies and SOPs issued by the Central Police Office.