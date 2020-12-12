close
Sat Dec 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2020

Five uplift schemes approved

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2020

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved five development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs6.4 billion.

The approved schemes included Establishment of University of Chakwal at the cost of Rs1.46 billion, Mother & Child Block, Teaching Hospital, DG Khan at the cost of Rs3.5 billion, EPA Capacity Building for Enforcement of Environmental Standards in Punjab, including Combined Effluent Treatment Plants and Industrial Estates under J&C Programme

(Revised PC-II) at cost of Rs226.133m, Study Regarding DGPR Punjab Capacity Building to Counter Emerging Challenges of Electronic & Digital Media (PC-II) at the cost of Rs9.300 million and High Dependency Isolation Units at the cost of Rs800 million.

Latest News

More From Lahore