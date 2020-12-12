Govt confines itself to cabinet reshuffle: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has alleged that the PTI came to power claiming to change the entire corrupt system but it had confined itself to only changing the portfolios of the ministers to let them exploit every sphere and transfer the bureaucrats. In a statement from Mansoora on Friday, he said the PTI government deceived the masses in the name of “change” and Madina state during election campaigns. But, after coming to power, he added, it did nothing to introduce reforms in the system and institutions. It seemed, he said, that the PTI’s claims of change were only limited to bring changes in the portfolios of the ministers. The prime minister, he said, claimed to provide container to his political opponents to hold protest demonstration but now the government was using all tactics and force to stop the agitations against it.