Summons for MPA suspended

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Friday suspended the summons issued by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) to PML-N MPA Munawar Ghaus.
Representing a petition of the opposition parliamentarian, Advocate Rana Asadullah Khan argued that the impugned summons issued by the ACE were a sheer political victimisation. He said the petitioner had not been informed about the allegations against him.
The counsel argued that the ACE had no jurisdiction to summon the petitioner as a member of the assembly did not fall in the category of government servant. He said ACE Director General Nafees Gohar had given a statement about arrests of the opposition leaders. He requested the court to set aside the impugned summons for being illegal and without lawful authority.