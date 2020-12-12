Housing minister dares PDM to fill ground

LAHORE:Organising public gatherings in this alarming situation of corona is equal to dragging people towards death while the Lahorites, being socially responsible citizens, should boycott the rally on 13 December (tomorrow).

This was stated by Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed while addressing a press conference here on Friday. The minister said the whole nation has seen the hollow drama of resignations. The opposition parties planned to resign and then ran away the other day, he said, adding the government would be totally unaffected by their resignations as elections will be held in the areas where they would resign. The provincial minister said the contradictions within the PDM will be fully exposed after the Lahore meeting. All the parties in PDM cannot fill up even the corner of Minar-e-Pakistan Park, he challenged. The prime minister’s desire for negotiations should not be considered a weakness, he added and emphasised that the PTI was not a paper party.

Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said the opposition wants to create trouble in the upcoming Senate election but the election will be held on time and the government will not get trapped in their blackmailing. The country is progressing rapidly due to the ideal civil-military relationship. The World Bank has also declared the economic conditions of Pakistan satisfactory, he added. The minister maintained that even corona, lockdown, and other difficulties haven’t badly affected the economic conditions.

He said that even the PDM leadership is not on the same page as Shahbaz Sharif and Khaqan Abbasi have a different perspective on dialogue. Every matter except corruption can be negotiated with the opposition. The opposition should keep in mind that PM Imran Khan will take the corruption cases to their logical end. The minister advised the opposition to defer the meetings for two months to save the citizens from coronavirus.

Small industrial estates: The Punjab government Friday decided to expedite the process of colonisation of small industrial estates in the province.

The decision was made in the 113th meeting of the board of directors of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) chaired by the Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal. The meeting reviewed the progress of the Chief Minister's Self-Employment Scheme, Punjab Rozgar Scheme and Cottage Industry Rehabilitation Programme. It approved addition of new districts and formation of the new clusters under financial support package for cottage industry and cluster development project. Incentive package for plot allottees of small industrial estates to expedite colonisation process in view of corona epidemic was also reviewed.