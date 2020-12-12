close
Sat Dec 12, 2020
AFP
December 12, 2020

Aid agencies say four staff killed in Ethiopia fighting

ADDIS ABABA: Two international aid agencies on Friday said four staff members were killed during last month’s fighting in Ethiopia’s troubled northern Tigray region. The Danish Refugee Council (DRC) reported the deaths of three security guards, while the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said one of its staff members had been killed. An estimated 600,000 people in Tigray were dependent on food aid before the fighting began, including 96,000 refugees from neighbouring Eritrea.

