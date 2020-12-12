Russia probes mystery seal die-off

MOSCOW: Russian authorities said on Friday they were investigating the mysterious death of nearly 300 endangered seals that had been discovered washed up on the shores of the Caspian Sea.

Between Sunday and Thursday, 272 dead Caspian seals had been found at a number of locations in the southern region of Dagestan including its regional capital Makhachkala and Derbent, another major city, said the state fisheries agency Rosrybolovstvo.

Some of the seals were pregnant. An agency spokeswoman told AFP that more dead seals could yet be discovered. A team of experts arrived from Moscow to help conduct an investigation.