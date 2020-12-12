Bloomberg employee detained in China

BEIJING: China has detained a Bloomberg News employee on suspicion of endangering national security, the US news agency said Friday. Haze Fan, a Chinese citizen, was taken from her home by plainclothes security officials on Monday, Bloomberg said, shortly after she was last in contact with one of her editors.

China’s foreign ministry told AFP that "compulsory measures had recently been taken by the Beijing National Security Bureau against a Chinese citizen surnamed Fan on suspicion of engaging in criminal activities that jeopardise China’s national security," using a term that can include arrest or detention among other measures.

The ministry said the case was "currently undergoing investigation and prosecution according to the law" when asked about Fan’s situation. Chinese citizens are forbidden by the government from working as reporters for foreign news organizations in China, but are allowed to work as news assistants.