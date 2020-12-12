Putin says Navalny poisoning not enough for probe

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said his top critic Alexei Navalny’s near-death poisoning is not a reason to open a criminal probe. Germany, France and Britain have accused Russian authorities of "involvement and responsibility" in the poisoning of Kremlin critic Navalny with Novichok, a Soviet-designed nerve agent.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied responsibility and some top officials suggested that the top Russian opposition leader might have been poisoned in Germany where he was taken for treatment after falling violently ill in Siberia in August.