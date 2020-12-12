HK teen found guilty in China flag insult case

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong teenager was found guilty on Friday of insulting China’s national flag and unlawful assembly as Beijing accelerates its crackdown on dissent and the city’s pro-democracy movement.

Pro-Beijing authorities have increasingly targeted the most prominent activists in the finance hub, including young leaders such as Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow, who were jailed last week.

Tony Chung, a 19-year-old who led a now-disbanded pro-democracy group, was convicted for throwing the Chinese flag to the ground during scuffles outside Hong Kong’s legislature in May 2019.