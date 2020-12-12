Shark kills woman in Caribbean

MARIGOT: A woman aged 39 has died of her injuries after she was attacked by a shark while bathing off the French portion of the Caribbean island of Saint-Martin, local officials said on Friday.

The local authorities have banned bathing and watersports for the next 48 hours in the wake of the attack on Thursday afternoon, the prefecture said in a statement. The woman was spending a sabbatical year on the island, which is divided between a French side that is part of France and a Dutch side that is a country of the Netherlands.

She was swimming some 150 metres (500 feet) off the Baie Orientale, a heavily-touristed area facing the Atlantic, when she cried out, said Mikael Dore, the secretary general of the prefecture.