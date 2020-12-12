Coronavirus infections accelerate in US, Canada

PARIS: The spread of the coronavirus has accelerated in North America and stabilised in Europe. A weekly roundup from AFP’s specialised database is given below. The pandemic continued to accelerate across the globe with four percent more new cases than last week.

The virus spread fastest in the United States and Canada with a 19 percent increase in new cases. Africa followed with a nine percent increase.

The rate of spread stabilised in Latin America and the Caribbean with no change in the number of new cases. Europe has stabilised at a high infection rate this week with an average of 236,700 per day.

The spread slowed by eight percent in Asia and by 14 percent in the Middle East The virus has virtually stopped spreading in Oceania with just 19 new cases per day -- two percent more than last week.

South Africa saw the biggest increase in new cases this week with an average of 5,100 per day, a 61 percent jump. Denmark was next with 2,200 new cases per day, a jump of 58 percent, followed by Lithuania (up 49 percent), Slovakia (up 38 percent), Israel (up 31 percent), Panama (up 30 percent) and the Netherlands (up 27 percent).

The number of confirmed cases only reflects a fraction of the actual number of infections, as different countries have different counting practices and levels of testing. Argentina saw the biggest drop in new cases daily (-29%, 4,900), then Spain (-25%, 6,300), Austria (-23%, 2,900), Jordan (-22%, 3,100), and Italy (-21%, 17,500).

The US had by far the highest number of new cases this week with an average of 210,100 daily, followed by Brazil with 42,100 and India with 33,200. India however is improving with new cases declining by 13 percent.

Georgia topped the table this week of per capita cases with 785 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, with Lithuania, Serbia, Croatia and Luxembourg coming up behind. The United States averaged 2,286 deaths per day on average. Italy had 655, Brazil 642, Mexico 593, and Russia 525.

Meanwhile, Russia on Friday reported a new record for daily coronavirus-related fatalities, as the country begins a mass vaccination drive.Health officials reported 613 virus deaths over the past 24 hours, crossing the 600 mark for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Total fatalities stood at 45,893, while infections jumped to 2,597,711, placing Russia’s caseload fourth-highest in the world. Russia has reported a much lower death rate than other badly hit countries, raising concerns that authorities have downplayed the pandemic.

Data published by the country’s federal statistics service on Thursday indicated excess deaths of nearly 165,000 year-on-year between March and October, suggesting virus deaths could be much higher.

Although Russia’s second wave has continued to surge in recent weeks, the country has refrained from reimposing a strict nationwide lockdown as it did in the spring. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday said that despite the uptick in deaths there were no plans for a new lockdown, though some cities have reintroduced quarantine measures.

Authorities in Russia’s second city Saint Petersburg this week warned of an imminent lockdown and shuttered restaurants for the New Year holidays. Russia was one of the first countries to register a vaccine -- dubbed Sputnik V after the Soviet-era satellite -- but did so before beginning final clinical trials.

Sputnik V’s developers last month said interim results had shown the vaccine was 95 percent effective.Switzerland announced on Friday that all shops, bars and restaurants must close from 7:00 pm as it struggles to tame a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic.

The country has some of the worst per capita infection rates in Europe and with those numbers back on the rise, the government fears the situation could get completely out of control over Christmas.

"We’re witnessing an exponential increase," President Simonetta Sommaruga told a press conference in the capital Bern. "Our hospitals and our health workers are being stretched to the limit. We couldn’t wait any longer."

The new rules apply from Saturday and will last until January 22, with a closing time extension until 1:00am on the nights of December 24 and 31. The restrictions are an attempt to reduce the amount of contact between people.

With a population of 8.6 million, Switzerland is clocking up around 5,000 new cases and 100 deaths a day -- a base level Health Minister Alain Berset said was far too high to start from if infections begin to double again. "We can’t count on a vaccine, even if it arrives in January," to fix the problem, Berset said.