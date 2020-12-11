5 alleged terrorists arrested in Lahore

LAHORE: An alleged terrorism plan was defeated in Lahore through a joint Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) by CTD Punjab and ISI-CTW with the arrest of five terrorists and recovery of explosives, arms, ammunition and funds for terrorism.

A CTD spokesman told reporters that the arrested accused had planned to detonate a bomb near People's House gate of Punjab Civil Secretariat, Lahore during rush hours. On a credible information provided by an undercover source, CTD Lahore team and ISI Counter-Terrorism Wing, Lahore jointly conducted an important IBO. According to sources , five terrorists of Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were arrested from Shahdara, Lahore. They were identified as Samarkand, Abdul Rehman, Imran, Wazir Gul and Asmatullah.

Recoveries from them include an Improvised Explosives Device (IED), hand grenade, pistols and ammunition, Pakistani and Afghan currency. Cell phones containing videos of sensitive points including Lahore High Court and Punjab Civil Secretariat were also recovered. Indian visa application form was also recovered from their belongings. They were heading for Civil Secretariat building for bomb blast but arrested just before departure.

In initial interrogation, terrorists disclosed that they had come from Afghanistan two months back. Qari Mujeeb ur Rehman, an undercover officer of Afghan intelligence agency NDS, met them in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, and had given them this task. “Indian intelligence agency RAW’s officers were also present in meeting. Funds were provided by RAW officials,” they further disclosed.

FIR has been registered at Police Station CTD Lahore. Important disclosures are expected during this transnational investigation.

Meanwhile, reportedly, TTP terrorists are coordinating to carry out a terrorist activity on Dec 13, 2020. Although detail regarding place of terrorist activity and likely targets is not available, the date (Dec 13, 2020) appears to be significant as a huge PDM gathering is expected at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore on same date. After failure of first plan in Peshawar, now these terrorists are planning to shift their operatives, required material and logistics towards another place (most likely Lahore) for carrying out a large scale terrorist activity against an unspecified target on above-mentioned date.

Extreme vigilance and heightened security measures are suggested to avoid any untoward incident.