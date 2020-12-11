close
Fri Dec 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
December 11, 2020

Dalit man beaten to death in India for touching food

Top Story

NR
News Report
December 11, 2020

NEW DELHI: A Dalit man died after allegedly being beaten up by two youths for touching food at a feast in Chhatarpur district, foreign media reported. Before he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, victim Devraj Anuragi told his family members that he was beaten because he had touched the food at a feast.

“A case has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a hunt is on to nab the accused,” said Samir Saurabh, a police official.

According to the police official, the victim was approached by two men — Rohit Soni and Santosh Pal and asked to join them for food and drinks.

Two hours later, they dropped him home in a beaten-up state.

“Anuragi told his family that Soni and Pal had beaten him up because he had touched their food. Bruises were found on his back. He succumbed to his injuries soon after,” Saurabh told the media.

Latest News

More From Top Story