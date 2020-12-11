Punjab health minister undergoes surgery

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has undergone a minor surgery at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, Lahore, on Thursday. According to Health Minister’s spokesman, the minister said the surgery remained successful and she had been discharged from the hospital. “I will assume my official duties again on Friday (today),” she added.