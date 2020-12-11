‘Calibri queen’ wants to make Lahore battleground: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has alleged that the ‘Calibri queen’ [Maryam Nawaz] has created a ‘baton force’, she wants to make Lahore a battleground and create chaos and anarchy in the city.

She was addressing a press conference at DGPR offices in connection with the International Human Rights Day observance, here on Thursday. Punjab Minister for Human Right, Minorities Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ijaz Alam Augustine was also present.

Dr Firsous said the ‘royal Calibri queen’ was spreading coronavirus and playing with the lives of innocent people, just for her political interests. She said the government was making strenuous efforts to stop the spread of corona and ensure strict implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Dr Firdous said it was a responsibility of the government to ensure protection of lives and properties of people without any discrimination. However, she added, some political jugglers wanted to destroy peace of the city for their nefarious designs.

While responding to a question, she said that the opposition claims about resignation from assemblies were mere political stunts, as majority of the opposition parliamentarians were aware of desires of the rejected politicians. They would not sacrifice their political careers for the convicted party leaders, she added.

The SACM said that most of the parliamentarians from opposition benches wanted to protect themselves from suicidal narrative of Maryam Safdar, therefore, the Calibri queen had decided to make Lahore a battleground. She said the government was well aware of the evil designs of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan had demolished the corrupt system created by the former rulers and corrupt politicians and the latest lie of Calibri queen regarding inundation of Greater Iqbal Park had been revealed to the public.

To a question, she said that no one was above the law, and DJ Butt had been arrested for possessing illegal weapons.

Dr Firdous said the Narendra Modi government in India had unleashed a reign of terror in held Kashmir and all Pakistanis stand united with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters. The innocent Kashmiris are victim of Indian state terrorism. India had murdered hundreds of thousands of innocent Kashmiris including women and children in the occupied Kashmir, she regretted.

The international community must support innocent Kashmiris against the Indian aggression, she demanded. On the other hand, she said, all minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan.

Punjab Minister for Human Rights Ijaz Alam Augustine said that the whole world was appreciating the initiatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for protection of rights of minorities. He said a policy on interfaith harmony would be introduced soon in Punjab and the government was making Youhanabad a model locality with Rs300 million, he added.

Separately, in a statement, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan termed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) a gang of discarded elements, with no vision or sense of direction. She said the corrupt PDM elements had started making hue and cry as the fear of failure of the upcoming meeting had frightened them. The opposition first spread the corruption virus and now they were spreading coronavirus and playing with the lives of people, she said.

The PDM is bent upon making people a victim of their politics. “It is regrettable that the opposition is following the anti-Pakistan agenda as its politics has met its logical end,” she added.

The number of corona patients had reached 61,155 in Lahore, while 3,265 had died in Punjab so far. As many as 446 confirmed cases had been reported while 23 died during the last 24 hours, added the SACM.