Fri Dec 11, 2020
December 11, 2020

Additional AGP resigns

December 11, 2020

LAHORE: Additional Attorney General of Pakistan Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan has tendered his resignation from the post. Confirming the resignation Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan said that he had resigned from the post due to personal reasons. He further said that he resigned to contest the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) December 31 elections. Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan was appointed additional AGP after the PTI government came into power. He was performing his duty at the LHC principal seat at Lahore and represented federal government in many cases.

