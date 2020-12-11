Malik takes notice of PIMS’ privatisation

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has taken notice of the privatisation of Pakistan Medical Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and has sought a detailed report from secretary Ministry of Interior with comments from secretary Health and secretary Privatisation Commission.

He took the notice on the demand of protesting employees of PIMS, who claimed that they were not taken into confidence on the decision. In the notice, he has directed the secretary Interior and chief commissioner Islamabad to examine the circumstances and background for privatising a national health institution. In the notice it is stated that initially two hospitals the Polyclinic and PIMS were established to take care of the health of residents of Islamabad and government’s employees. The notice stated that the low paid government and non-governmental employees, including residents of the Islamabad, have the privilege to get better treatment from PIMS, adding that under the Service Act, treatment of government employees is their basic right. He said privatisation of PIMS was violation of Service Act as medical treatment was part of service package and they could not be deprived of their basic right. He said by privatisation of PIMS, the poor government servants and residents of Islamabad and surrounding areas would be deprived of their basic right of health facility. He said the committee would hold public hearing on the issue if necessary. The notice also stated that protest by PIMS staff had become an issue of law and orderin Islamabad.