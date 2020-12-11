PML-N strategy for getting resignations from MPs

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) has chalked out a strategy to get resignations from its members of the national and provincial assemblies till end of this month, reliable sources told The News Thursday.

The sources in the PML-N confided to this correspondent that PML-N would hold separate meetings of its members of the national and provincial assemblies that would be chaired by respective parliamentary leaders.

“Khawaja Mohammad Asif will chair the meeting of the PML-N members of the national assembly while Rana Sanaullah will preside over the meeting of members of the Punjab Assembly in absence of their parliamentary leader Hamza Shahbaz,” the sources said. The sources said all the PML-N’s lawmakers would be directed to come up with their resignations in the meetings and submit to their parliamentary leaders, adding, “the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is non-elected person so Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will decide who will finally receive resignations of the elected members belonging to the opposition parties.”

They said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has also discussed the issue of resignations with senior members of the PML-N and he has directed them to ensure each and every elected member of the party to submit his/her resignation in line with the directives of the party leadership.

The sources also claimed that the PML-N is doubtful about its ten to fifteen members of the Punjab Assembly who may not follow the directives of the party leadership and avoid submitting their resignations.

“Nawaz Sharif is of the view that the issue of resignations is a test case and it will help identify those members who are not truly loyal to the party leadership. “Those who will not submit their resignations will not be considered for the party tickets in future general elections,” the sources said. Talking to The News, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said, “There is no need to ask the PML-N’s lawmakers to submit their resignations because they are already sending them to their parliamentary leaders.”

“A number of elected members of our party have already sent their resignations and many more are also doing this at their own. Our members will follow the decisions taken by the party leadership,” he said.

To a question, he said, “The parliamentary meetings of the lawmakers from the national and Punjab assemblies will be held but we will discuss ongoing political situation. It does not mean that we will force them to submit their resignations because they will do it at their own in line with the party decisions.”