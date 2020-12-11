Bani Gala Botanical Garden: SC directs CDA to determine land

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Thursday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to determine the private land round the Banigala Botanical Garden.

A two-member bench of the apex court – comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah – heard the suo moto notice case regarding delimitation of Banigala Botanical Garden.During proceedings, the court was informed that 583 acres had been allotted for the garden. The court directed the CDA to determine private lands around the Botanical Gardens. The CDA was directed to copy geographical images and maps from Google and submit a report. The court also directed CDA to submit a report with details of new and old maps of the Botanical Garden. Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one month.