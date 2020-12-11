When Lahore speaks out, entire country speaks up: Maryam

LAHORE: When Lahore speaks out, the entire country speaks up, and on Dec-13, the Lahore public rally would force the selected rulers to quit government and go home.

This was claimed by Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz during her mass mobilisation campaign in Lahore on Thursday. During her visit to various city localities, she said that the public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan would be held at any cost on Dec 13. She said the selected prime minister, who had ever been uttering not to give an NRO [deal] to the opposition, had been begging Nawaz Sharif for giving him an NRO for the last many days. Speaking at Chungi Amar Sadhu, she asked the rally participants to make a promise to reach Minar-e-Pakistan on Dec 13 no matter the roads were blocked. She also warned the government against using force for stopping the Lahore jalsa. Before leaving for her campaign, Maryam Nawaz attended a meeting of the PML-N parliamentarians of Lahore division at her Jati Umra residence. Rana Sanaullah, Rana Tanveer, Awais Leghari, Maryam Aurangzeb and others attended the meeting and discussed preparations for the Dec-13 Lahore public meeting and the strategy to ensure full participation of workers in it.

Later, Maryam Nawaz reached Gajju Matta where Rana Mubashir Iqbal and Sohail Shaukat Butt received her. A large number of party workers and people were present. They chanted political slogans.

From there, she along with PML-N leaders Muhammad Zubair and Musadiq Malik reached Yahunabad where Rana Mubashir Iqbal and Senator Kamran Michael welcomed the rally.

Then Maryam Nawaz reached Shanghai Bridge where Malik Pervez and Khwaja Saad Rafique received her. She also addressed people there. She said the PML-N parliamentarians had started submitting their resignations to her.

Khwaja Saad Rafique said Shahbaz Sharif, who was in jail, should be there with Maryam Nawaz. “The doors of Kot Lakhpat Jail are not unbreakable,” he said and asked people if they were ready for the purpose. In reply, people chanted slogans. Kh Saad Rafique said Imran Khan labelled the opposition as thieves, corrupt and traitors, and now he was ready to hold dialogue with them. “We will not sit idle after resigning from assemblies but go for the long march which will be the decisive action,” he said and advised Imran Khan to resign before the PDM reaches Islamabad.

Later, Maryam Nawaz went to Ghaziabad, Naseerabad, Hameed Latif Hospital and then Ichhra on Ferozepur Road where Yasin Sohal, Hafiz Mian Noman, Khurram Nazir, Khwaja Ahmad Hassan and Mehr Ishtiaq welcomed her rally.

From there, she reached Mozang Chungi where Mian Margoob received her. Then the rally reached Lohari via Mozang Adda, Lakshmi Chowk, Gawalmandi and Paisa Akhbar where Sibghatullah Sultan and Waheed Alam Khan welcomed the participants.

Maryam delivered her third and final speech at Lohari Gate at around 8:45 pm. Maryam said Lahore had proved that it was PML-N’s fort. She said Mian Nawaz Sharif had asked her to personally invite Lahorites for the PDM rally, so she came there to invite them. She said the government was imposed on the people of Pakistan. She said the prices of every essential item including food, electricity and medicines had gone beyond the reach of a common man. She said 72-year-old Nawaz Sharif was fighting for people’s rights. She said the government had gone to the last extent to defame Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N leadership. She said despite all efforts of the selected and selectors, there was only one voice in Pakistan, which was the voice of Nawaz Sharif.

She asked people to come to the public meeting venue along with their families and friends on Dec 13.

The all day long rally of Maryam Nawaz also caused traffic jams at various city points. A large number of PML-N workers and voters were seen welcoming her at various points with their families and children.