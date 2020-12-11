Man shot dead in Takhtbhai

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TAKHTBHAI: A man was shot dead and two others were injured in two separate incidents here on Thursday, police said.
They said that 32-year-old Khalid Khan was killed by unidentified armed men in the Kalu Shah area and fled the scene.
The cops of Sarushah Police Station registered a case against the unidentified accused on the report of the victim’s brother, Amjad Khan, and launched an investigation.
In Sri Bahlol, unidentified assailants shot and seriously injured a 20-year-old man in front of his house. The police registered a case on the report of the injured and started further investigation. In both the incidents, the accused managed to escape.
Meanwhile, an elderly citizen Rajab Noor was seriously injured in a collision between a rickshaw and a motorcycle. Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot and rushed the injured to a local hospital.