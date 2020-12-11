Heroin recovered, bootleggers arrested

PESHAWAR: City Police Thursday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 30 kilograms heroin from a car near Pishtakhara area.

According to police, a suspected car was signalled to stop on a check post in Pishtakhara area. Upon sighting police, driver sped away the car and abandoned it taking benefit of the darkness. During search, Police and Bomb Disposal Squad recovered 30 kilogram heroin from the car.

Meanwhile, Gulberg police arrested two bootleggers and recovered 18 bottles of liquor from their possession. Case has been registered against the arrested who confessed supplying liquor to various areas of provincial metropolis.