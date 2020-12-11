close
Fri Dec 11, 2020
December 11, 2020

KP female police officer to participate in UN peacekeeping mission

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Saima Sharif has become the first-ever police officer from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa selected for UN peacekeeping team in Sudan after successfully qualifying the exam.

Saima Sharif became part of KP police in 2007 after her brother Moeen Khan who was a police constable and embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack.

She applied for the UN mission exam and qualified. Saima Sharif said she would carry forward the mission of her brother and has strong desire to embrace martyrdom like his brother.

