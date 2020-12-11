RTI Commission fines PDA for denying information to citizen

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (RTI) on Thursday imposed Rs15,000 fine on Peshawar Development Authority for denying information to a citizen.

One Gul Marjan had filed a request and sought attested copies of the documents of a plot located near the Civic Centre, Phase II in Hayatabad.

His request was not honoured by the Deputy Director, Information Technology, Syed Khalid Amin Shah, who is also the Public Information Officer (PIO), as per the timeline set out in Section 11 of the KP RTI Act 2013.

The complainant filed a complaint under Section 23 (1) of the RTI Act 2013 to the KPIC against the PIO.

The RTI Commission directed the PIO to provide the requested record, but it turned out to be exercise in futility.

Despite repeated directions of the RTI Commission, another opportunity was given to him to appear before the Commission on September 1, but to no avail.

During the proceedings, a show-cause notice was served upon the PIO on September 9, with the directions to show the cause as to why action should not be initiated against him under Section 26 (3) (b) of the KP RTI Act 2013. His response to the show-cause notice was found unsatisfactory and void of facts.

In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 26 (3) (b) of the RTI law, the RTI Commission imposed a fine of Rs15,000 on the deputy director IT, PDA for his non-compliance of the mandatory provision of the KP RTI Act 2013.

It further directed the PDA to provide the requested information to the complainant within 10 days even after the payment of fine, failing which proceedings would be initiated against it.