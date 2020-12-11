5 alleged extortionists arrested in Tank

TANK: The police claimed to have arrested five alleged extortionists of a notorious gang and seized weapons, non-custom-paid goods worth Rs110 million and 355 kilogram narcotics.

Briefing media here on Thursday, District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada said that on the special directives of Regional Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan, the police carried out various actions during which several criminals and drug pushers were arrested and illegal weapons and narcotics were seized.

The police, he added, had arrested 353 criminals and also seized 61kg opium and 6kg heroin, 22 Kalashnikovs, 11 hand-grenades, one rocket launcher, shells, 65 rifles, 25 guns, 14 daggers, 130 pistols and 3891 bullets of different bores during the last 3 months.

The DPO said that a dangerous group of five members involved in extortion were also arrested.

He said the police and army conducted 148 joint operations and arrested 165 suspects, who were wanted to police in different cases.