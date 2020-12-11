11 more die of corona in KP

PESHAWAR: At least 11 more patients died of coronavirus and 410 others tested positive for the viral infection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, taking the death toll from the infectious disease to 1450.

Of 11 fatalities, six were reported from Peshawar and one each from Nowshera, Swabi, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Dera Ismail Khan.

Peshawar on Thursday recorded 196 positive cases, Lower Dir 33, Khyber 30, Abbottabad 17, Charsadda 19, Swat 15, Kohat 14, Lower Chitral and Upper Chitral reported 13 cases each, Mansehra 11, Dera Ismail Khan 8, Kohistan 7, Shangla 6, and Bannu four.