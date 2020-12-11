Slain woman, two daughters laid to rest

MANSEHRA: A woman and her two young daughters, who were killed in Wah area of Rawalpindi due to unknown reasons, were buried in Datta area here on Thursday.

The bodies of Ghazala, stated to be a schoolteacher in Wah and her two daughters, were found dead at their rented house in Wah a day earlier. The husband of the slain woman had fled after the incident and the police were conducting raids to arrest him.

The bodies were shifted to Talian Muhain area of Datta early in the day and buried at a local graveyard.