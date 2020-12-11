DJ Butt gets bail, says police abused him

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate of Model Town courts on Thursday granted bail to sound system provider DJ Butt, an accused of possessing an illegal weapon and interference in official affairs.

The court of judicial magistrate Qamar Zaman has granted bail to DJ Butt on submission of surety bonds of Rs50,000.

As the hearing commenced counsel of DJ Butt argued that case against his client is of political nature. The counsel further stated that his client has been arrested because he is providing sound system for PDM rally on December13. The counsel implored the court to grant bail to his client as offences are bailable. The counsel submitted licence of the weapon in discussion.

The prosecution requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused, arguing that licence of the weapon was not provided by Butt.

However, the court after hearing both parties granted bail to DJ Butt submission of surety bonds of Rs50,000 and refused prosecution’s plea of physical remand of the accused. After the hearing, DJ Butt while talking to the media said he was a tiger of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the past and would remain so in the future. He alleged that police tortured him and abused his family members. The police had booked Butt for possessing an illegal weapon and interference in official work by manhandling the raiding team members.