Cambridge announces concessions in O & A level exams

KARACHI Cambridge International Examinations has announced that in view of the situation in corona, students in 160 countries of the world, including Pakistan, will be given concessions in O and A level examinations of both June and November 2021 next year.

Under this, if the epidemic corona continues and it affects teaching and learning, in case of application, some concessions may be given, including practical examinations and language tests.

Cambridge has also made changes to the various curriculum testing procedures, so that students can easily complete their qualifications. In this regard, they are required to perform all the subjects in the final examinations instead of appearing in front of the participants themselves. Can offer online or their recordings.

"We know the current epidemic is causing problems for our schools, and we are doing everything we can to help them," said Christine Ozden, CEO of Cambridge International. "We are planning to hold our exams in June and November and the majority of schools have told us that they want to continue the examination process," she said.