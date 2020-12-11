Brother kills sister for ‘honour’

LAHORE: A 23-year-old women girl killed by her brother in Shahdara Town area on Thursday.

The accused Salman alias Laba killed his sister Shahana in his house on Kala Khatai Road, Shahdara Town. The accused had an exchange of hot words with his sister and killed her by hitting her with a brick and fled from the scene. The victim believed to be killed over the issue of honour.