Fri Dec 11, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 11, 2020

Brother kills sister for ‘honour’

Our Correspondent
December 11, 2020

LAHORE: A 23-year-old women girl killed by her brother in Shahdara Town area on Thursday.

The accused Salman alias Laba killed his sister Shahana in his house on Kala Khatai Road, Shahdara Town. The accused had an exchange of hot words with his sister and killed her by hitting her with a brick and fled from the scene. The victim believed to be killed over the issue of honour.

