Trevor Birch appointed EFL chief executive

LONDON: Trevor Birch will become the EFL’s new chief executive from January 1, the league has announced.

Birch, who will join the league from his position as director of football operations at Tottenham, succeeds David Baldwin, who only started in the role in June.

The EFL announced in October that Baldwin was to stand down, and now Birch, a former professional footballer who also served as chief executive at Chelsea, Leeds, Sheffield United and Derby, will come in from the start of next year. Birch will work alongside chairman Rick Parry, who himself only joined the league in 2019.

Parry said: “I am delighted to be able to welcome Trevor Birch to the EFL. “Trevor’s vast experience has impressed me throughout our discussions in regards to the role, and having been a strong candidate in 2019 before withdrawing from the process, I am delighted that he has opted to take up the position and is able to join the league so promptly.”