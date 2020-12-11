Scotland extend Townsend deal until 2023

LONDON: Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has signed a two-year contract extension that will take him up to the 2023 World Cup, Scottish Rugby announced on Thursday.

Townsend took over in 2017 and his deal is set to make him the longest-serving Scotland boss in the professional era. The former international has won 22 of his 40 Tests at the helm, with one draw.

Townsend failed to guide Scotland into the knockout stages at last year´s World Cup in Japan but led them to five consecutive victories in 2020 before last month´s defeat to France in the Autumn Nations Cup.

“I am honoured and privileged to have been given the opportunity to continue in my role as Scotland head coach,” said the 47-year-old.

“I will be doing all I can, alongside an outstanding support staff, to improve the team as we build towards Rugby World Cup 2023 in France. Over the past year I believe we have made progress on and off the field which give real grounds for optimism around what this team can achieve.”