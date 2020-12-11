Williamson pulls out of Windies Test after abrupt U-turn

WELLINGTON: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Thursday pulled out of the second Test against the West Indies in Wellington as he awaits the imminent arrival of his first child.

The abrupt U-turn came just hours after batting mainstay Williamson had told head coach Gary Stead he would play in the match, which begins on Friday.

Williamson had flown home to Tauranga, 500 kilometres from Wellington, to be with his wife Sarah on the even of the match.

After confirming his availability he flew back to Wellington where, after further discussions with Stead, he agreed it would be best if he returned to be with his wife.

“It’s a decision that we’ve come to around the best interests for him and for Sarah, and also for our team,” Stead said.

Williamson had previously said the baby was due “mid-to-late December”. Cricket does not allow for substitutions if he had needed to leave during the Test.

“He isn’t the first person to have a baby and miss a Test match so our thoughts and wishes are with Sarah and Kane at this time and we want to make sure first and foremost the mother and baby are well looked after,” Stead added.

Williamson, ranked the second-best batsman in the world behind Australian Steve Smith and equal with India’s Virat Kohli, provided the backbone of New Zealand’s comprehensive innings victory in the first Test last weekend with an epic career-best 251.