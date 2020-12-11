The scorecard

This refers to the article ‘PML-N vs PTI: the economic scorecard’ (Dec 9) by Mohammad Zubair. The PML-N-led government had a distinct political advantage: a majority in parliament which helped it pass any new legislation with ease. On the other hand, the PTI-led government has a thin majority in the National Assembly and that too with the support of political allies. It is constrained in advancing its economic agenda through parliament. The PTI’s economic plans were disrupted by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. During the PML-N’s government, economic growth was largely based on imports that were brought into country through borrowed dollars. The party initiated projects with low productivity which did not generate export receipts or helped in import substitution. Long-term sustainable projects that could have benefited the entire country were ignored. As a result, imports surged to $60 billion plus while exports fell from $25 billion to $21 billion. The country became a trading nation instead of a producing state. The current account deficit jumped to a record $ 19.2 billion.

After many years, the PTI government has been able to generate the current account surplus. Imports have been curbed to around $46-47 billion by compressing the import of luxury and non-essential items. The exports have seen an upturn during the last two months despite a slowdown in the global economy. Remittances have soared by 26 percent during the past five months which shows the confidence of overseas Pakistanis in the incumbent government’s policies. The writer chose to ignore these visible improvements. Unemployment and food inflation is a global phenomenon. The comparison between the PTI and the PML-N’s performance would have been more appropriate after 2023 – when the party has completed its five years.

Arif Majeed

Karachi