Fri Dec 11, 2020
December 11, 2020

Extend the deadline

December 11, 2020

Every citizen of Pakistan has been affected by the novel coronavirus either directly or indirectly. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) must be lenient towards the country’s regular taxpayers and extend the date of the filing of income tax returns.

Many responsible taxpayers want to file their tax returns and would appreciate if the date is extended to March 31, 2021. This step will also play a big role in increasing the number of tax returns filed.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

