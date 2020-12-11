As statesmen around the world have said on various occasions, every man and woman is born free and born equal. Unfortunately, this basic principle of human rights is not quite upheld anywhere around the world, and Pakistan may just count as a place that not many would find freeing in any respect. As World Human Rights Day was marked yesterday on December 10, like it has been every year since 1948 when the UN declared the day as Human Rights Day around the world, there have been comments about the situation of Pakistan's children with 40 percent facing stunting and a larger number malnutrition. There's also concern about the 22 million children who remain out of school despite an improvement in these figures over the years.

Apart from social and economic rights, there are also many other kinds of human rights depravations. Recently, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan expressed concerns over the Gilgit-Baltistan election. We also know about other human rights violations in our country, with a decrease in the right of the press to express itself freely, the suppression of activists and dissidents who voice opinions that may not favour the government, and a growing number of attacks on women and girls. In some cases, these attacks appear to have increased because they are being reported more frequently. But we do know that the police are not well trained to handle them and as a result the suffering of victims continues to grow. The problem is not one limited to Pakistan. Some of the worst abuses of human rights come in Kashmir and Palestine. Sadly, too few countries are willing to speak out for these people who have faced oppression for nearly seven decades. They deserve more attention from the world. We also need to turn our attention to those within our own country who have been picked up from their homes and been 'disappeared'. Some have not been seen by their families for years or even decades. This is a kind of torture that may even be worse than death.

We need to set up a way to end enforced disappearances and the increased incidence in which people, sometimes simply for posting on social media, are picked up, harassed, and terrorized into remaining silent about their ordeal. Such sufferings have been faced by journalists as well. We must try and turn our country into one in which people can truly enjoy equality and freedom from political oppression, economic terror and widespread class exploitation.