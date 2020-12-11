Terrorist bid foiled after five nabbed in Lahore

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday smashed an “Indian terrorism plan” as five terrorists — said to be funded by Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) — were arrested from Lahore, official sources stated.

The suspected terrorists were identified as Samarqand, Abdul Rehman, Imran, Wazir Gul and Asmatullah.

Weapons, explosives, grenades, in addition to Indian currency and visas were recovered from the suspects who were reportedly planning to target the Punjab Civil Secretariat and other sensitive places, the official sources said.

Several photographs of important buildings were also found in their cellular phones data. An investigation has been started after registration of FIR against these terrorists.